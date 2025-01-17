Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.71 and last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 340122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,179.80. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,254,601 shares of company stock valued at $65,622,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Roblox by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Roblox by 277.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

