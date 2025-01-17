Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares.
Rockwell Diamonds Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Rockwell Diamonds Company Profile
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
