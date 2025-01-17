Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 522,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 829,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

