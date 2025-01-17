Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 622,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 839,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

