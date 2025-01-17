RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RTX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

RTX Stock Up 1.1 %

RTX stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.30. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

