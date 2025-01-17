SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 33.9 %
Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 2,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,062. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
