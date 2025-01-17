SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 33.9 %

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 2,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,062. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

