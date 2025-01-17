Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOTGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,611. Sadot Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

