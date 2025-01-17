Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE UPS opened at $129.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $161.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

