Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $711,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 191.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $65,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,849.96. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

