Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile makes up about 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 55.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.