San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 308,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 62,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.43.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

