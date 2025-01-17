SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

Shares of SAP opened at $261.79 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $262.87. The stock has a market cap of $321.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

