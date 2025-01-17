Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 17.8% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $62.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

