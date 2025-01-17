Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 527,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 881,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Savara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

The firm has a market cap of $502.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $181,063.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,414.49. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 20,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,969.15. This represents a 10.48 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Savara by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

