Saxon Interests Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.68 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

