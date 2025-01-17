Saxon Interests Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 183,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

