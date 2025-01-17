Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Retireful LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.79. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

