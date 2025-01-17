Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.98. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $217.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

