Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Schlumberger has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Insider Activity
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.03.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.