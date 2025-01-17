Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 606.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 163,597 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.