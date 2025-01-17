Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,900,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,589 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,848,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,472 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,669,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after buying an additional 99,392 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.