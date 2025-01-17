Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $585.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 12 month low of $585.00 and a 12 month high of $585.00.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells composite materials and solutions in lightweight construction in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company provides extruded and cast plastic, lightweight panels, aluminum composite panels, core materials based on balsa wood, and PET foam.

