Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Price

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,016 shares of company stock valued at $741,943 over the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after purchasing an additional 350,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.