SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WORX opened at $1.77 on Friday. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

