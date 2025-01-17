SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SCWorx Price Performance
Shares of WORX opened at $1.77 on Friday. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
SCWorx Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SCWorx
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.