Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) & Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Head to Head Analysis

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29% Rand Worldwide 13.59% 131.53% 23.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Semrush and Rand Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 6 1 2.89 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Semrush presently has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Semrush has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Semrush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semrush and Rand Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $307.67 million 7.42 $950,000.00 $0.08 194.65 Rand Worldwide $408.11 million 1.56 $52.43 million N/A N/A

Rand Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Semrush.

Summary

Semrush beats Rand Worldwide on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

