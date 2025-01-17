Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 73.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $103.47 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

