Short Interest in Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Expands By 28.0%

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ALLDF stock remained flat at $7.13 during trading hours on Friday. ALD has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

