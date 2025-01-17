Short Interest in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Increases By 75.6%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Baijiayun Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Baijiayun Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,847. Baijiayun Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

