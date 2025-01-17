Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Expands By 55.1%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 986,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.01. 259,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,240. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,876,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,348,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,527,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,689,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.