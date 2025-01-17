Short Interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Increases By 53.5%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 350,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Cosmos Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Cosmos Health stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 452,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cosmos Health has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 5.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cosmos Health news, CFO Georgios Terzis bought 85,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $49,751.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 727,263 shares in the company, valued at $421,812.54. The trade was a 13.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 257,334 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $149,253.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,774,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,102.12. This represents a 7.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 569,278 shares of company stock worth $348,841 over the last ninety days. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

