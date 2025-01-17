Short Interest in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rises By 51.2%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,399,000 after buying an additional 816,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $8,653,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,952,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 181,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 128,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,252. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

