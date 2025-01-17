Short Interest in Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Decreases By 28.0%

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Down 3.6 %
XJNGF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Goldwind Science And Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
