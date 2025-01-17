Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Rises By 62.8%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of HUB Cyber Security at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

