Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 21.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,724,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,322.3 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.
