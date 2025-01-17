Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 21.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,724,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,322.3 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

