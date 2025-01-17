Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Rises By 70.6%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the December 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $11.38.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile
