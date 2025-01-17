Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Rises By 70.6%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the December 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.