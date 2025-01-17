Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Expands By 50.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

