Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Drops By 36.4%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KCLI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.