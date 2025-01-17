Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Rises By 65.6%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the December 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,063.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of Kingspan Group stock remained flat at $85.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

