Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Drops By 16.7%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Meliá Hotels International Price Performance
Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.54.
Meliá Hotels International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meliá Hotels International
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Buffett’s Sale of BAC Stock: A Smart Move or Missed Opportunity?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Energy Sector Shines in 2025: 2 Stocks Leading the Charge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Market Volatility Ahead? These 3 ETFs Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.