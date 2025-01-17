Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Drops By 16.7%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

