Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Grows By 80.0%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Microbot Medical Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of MBOT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 2,162,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,620,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.46. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.