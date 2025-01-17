Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Decreases By 20.5%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,666,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 2,097,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,666.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
