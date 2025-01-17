Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Decreases By 20.5%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,666,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 2,097,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,666.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

