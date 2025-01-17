Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Drops By 25.4%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

SHLLF remained flat at $0.89 during midday trading on Friday. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Featured Stories

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company’s owned fleet and related equipment.

