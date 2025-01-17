Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Drops By 25.4%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
SHLLF remained flat at $0.89 during midday trading on Friday. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
