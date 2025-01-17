Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Increases By 27.6%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Sonim Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,706. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.
About Sonim Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonim Technologies
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.