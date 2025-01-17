Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Increases By 27.6%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sonim Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,706. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

