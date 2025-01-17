Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Increases By 34.5%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTOY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

