Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Drops By 13.6%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trigano Stock Performance
Shares of TGNOF stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.29. Trigano has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $120.00.
About Trigano
