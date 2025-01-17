Short Interest in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Declines By 15.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,340,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 62,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

