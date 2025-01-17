Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Decreases By 27.6%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $21.64 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

UniCredit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

