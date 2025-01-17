Short Interest in Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Rises By 40.0%

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
VRLAF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.
