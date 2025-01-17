Short Interest in Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Rises By 40.0%

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

VRLAF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

About Verallia Société Anonyme

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

