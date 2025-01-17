Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Increases By 76.3%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
NCV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,257. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 45.91%.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
