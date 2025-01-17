Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $76.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

